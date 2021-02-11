Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Train Alliance Sweden AB (57/21)

With effect from February 15, 2021, the subscription rights in Train Alliance Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 25, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: TRAIN TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015531306 Order book ID: 216632 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 15, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Train Alliance Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including March 10, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: TRAIN BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015531314 Order book ID: 216633 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB