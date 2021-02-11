Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
11.02.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Train Alliance Sweden AB (57/21)

With effect from February 15, 2021, the subscription rights in Train Alliance
Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including February 25, 2021. 

Instrument:      Subscription rights                     
Short name:      TRAIN TR B                              
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015531306                            
Order book ID:   216632                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


With effect from February 15, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Train
Alliance Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until and including March 10, 2021. 

Instrument:      Paid subscription shares                
Short name:      TRAIN BTA B                             
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015531314                            
Order book ID:   216633                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
