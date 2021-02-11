Qrons Inc.: Qrons Announces Launch of its New Website Reflecting Expanded Neuronal Diseases Goals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an innovative biotechnology company developing next generation treatments for unmet neuronal diseases, using tissue engineering, stem cells and machine learning synergic technologies is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned web site at https://www.qrons.com

The new site reflects Qrons' focus on extending its proprietary traumatic brain injury ("TBI") research to create a platform making use of synergic technologies to combat a broader range of neuronal diseases.

Jonah Meer, Qrons' Chief Executive Officer, commented, " We are thrilled to introduce our new website to educate the public about our expanded goal of leveraging our progress and proprietary knowledge to date with Israeli biotechnologies in a broader quest to treat neuronal diseases."

Ido Merfeld, Qrons' co-founder and President said, "We believe that our research discoveries may have the potential for broader applications beyond the treatment of TBIs if we are able to develop alongside new next generation technologies."

Liat Hammer, PhD, Qrons' Director of Research added "We hope to be able to collaborate with Israeli biotech startups whose technologies we believe can aid in the treatment of TBIs and other neuronal diseases."

The new website design will also provide Qrons greater flexibility in updating its website going forward.

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, with research conducted in Israel, Qrons is an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing biotech products, treatments and technologies that create a platform to combat neuronal diseases. Qrons' approach is to seek to marshal and leverage the remarkable advances made in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), molecular biology, stem cells and tissue engineering for deployment in the fight against neuronal diseases,. through development, acquisitions and investments. Please visit https://www.qrons.com

