Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q4 2020 Results

In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's fourth quarter 2020 results in the morning (CET) Thursday February 18, 2021, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:
Teleconference and webcast
A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CET (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Thursday February 18, 2021. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.
In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.bm
b. Conference Call
PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS
|International Dial In/UK Local #:
|+44 (0) 2071 928000
|United Kingdom (toll free):
|+44 (0) 8003 767922
|Norway Toll Free #:
|800 518 74
|US Toll #:
|+1 631-5107-495
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 7692357.
Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.bm in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.
REPLAY DETAILS (available for 7 days)
|Replay Access Number:
|7692357
|International Dial In/UK Local #:
|+44 (0) 3333 009785
|Norway #:
|+47 21 03 42 35
|USA Toll #:
|+1 917-677-7532
Participant list information required: Full Name & Company
February 11, 2021
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.