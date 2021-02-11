Bright Pattern Launches the Most Advanced Integration for Microsoft Teams and Dynamics

Bright Pattern launches most robust Microsoft integration in the industry to help connect remote teams and knowledge workers to improve employee productivity and bring the entire company together to improve the customer experience

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel communication software for innovative companies, today announces the most comprehensive integration in the industry for Microsoft-powered contact centers . Bright Pattern's integration allows you to bring the full power of Microsoft Teams , Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Azure to your contact center with the most robust and advanced integration.

Microsoft Teams

Bright Pattern's Microsoft Teams integration enables an organization's Microsoft Teams implementation to be integrated directly into the Bright Pattern agent desktop. Agents have the ability to communicate with colleagues in the same desktop window as the customer, meaning agents don't need to stop the customer conversation to communicate with their colleagues. This allows agents to communicate with and seek help from other employees and subject matter experts outside of the contact center while resolving customer issues, leading to a better agent and customer experience as well as improving employee productivity. Bright Pattern's Microsoft Teams integration has many features for both agents and MS teams users that improve internal communication within Bright Pattern's platform. These capabilities are key to bring every employee in the company together to better help and serve customers, including remote employees.

Bright Pattern's Microsoft Teams integration allows companies to bring everyone in every department together to improve the customer experience:

See user presence on Bright Pattern's platform. Agents can see if a colleague is online, away, busy, or offline, and bring them into a contact center conversation immediately

Invite subject matter experts to join phone calls for transfers and conference calls

See Microsoft Teams directories and group membership

Allow users outside the call center to call agent extensions

Allow users outside the call center to start chats with agents as if it was a regular Microsoft Teams conversation

Bright Pattern's Microsoft Teams integration enables omnichannel communication throughout the enterprise:

Move the conversation from Microsoft Teams to any channel, like voice, chat, text, SMS, messengers, etc.

Invite Microsoft Teams users outside of the call center to join conversations over SMS, web chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter direct messaging, Viber, LINE, and other messengers

Use their Microsoft Teams extension as a phone device option or softphone

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration

Bright Pattern integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to make the customer service experience better for both agents and customers. Bright Pattern's Dynamics 365 integration uses customer data to make the customer journey seamless while giving agents the information they need to provide the best possible customer experience.

Bright Pattern's Dynamics 365 integration empowers the agent with information, provides customers with a more personalized experience, and reduces effort for both agents and customers:

Communicate on new digital channels - Bright Pattern allows agents to handle interactions on any channel, like voice, email, chat, IVRs, SMS, messaging apps, text, video chat, and chat bots.

Dynamics data is readily available to agents - Bright Pattern's Dynamics integration allows interactions to be handled directly from the Dynamics desktop or from Bright Pattern's omnichannel desktop. Dynamics data is at the fingertips of agents.

Contact recognition and identification - Bright Pattern uses Dynamics data to personalize customer interactions by dividing calls based on segment, prioritizing certain calls, and routing customers to the right agent. Allow customers to immediately connect to specific agents based on set privileges and statuses.

Create customized survey forms to send to customers after interactions through the Dynamics integration. Setup workflows that will automate the sending of surveys after any interaction to measure the Voice of the Customer.

Activity and interaction history that happen over Bright Pattern's platform is automatically uploaded to Microsoft Dynamics with transcripts and recordings

Microsoft Azure

Bright Pattern integrates with Microsoft Azure to bring voice biometrics and a powerful AI and bots framework to your contact center. Being a pioneer in Azure integrations, Bright Pattern has further developed it's integration with Azure to give contact centers access to powerful voice biometrics and best-of-breed AI.

Bright Pattern's Azure integration uses AI and bots to help agents and customers:

Voice biometrics to authenticate callers - Bright Pattern uses Azure speaker recognition to identify callers by voice for authentication and advanced routing, providing a more effortless experience to customers.

AI-Powered Conversational IVR - Bright Pattern leverages Microsoft AI so customers can speak naturally with IVRs using Natural Language Processing rather than being confined to an inflexible tree structure.

AI-Powered Suggested Responses to Help Agents - Bright Pattern utilizes Microsoft AI to provide agents with suggested responses to customers interacting over channels such as chat, SMS, voice, email, or messengers.

Virtual Assistants and Bots - Bright Pattern integrates to Microsoft Azure bots, so customers can interact with bots and be seamlessly transferred to an agent when needed.

"Bright Pattern has been committed to delivering the most advanced integration for Microsoft-powered contact centers. Our most recent product update brings the power of Microsoft Dynamics, Azure, AI and bots, and Microsoft Teams to improve the customer and agent experience", noted Konstantin Kishinsky, CTO of Bright Pattern. "Our latest integrations make us pioneers in fully leveraging the power of all innovative Microsoft solutions for contact centers."

