Donnerstag, 11.02.2021
WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
11.02.21
18:22 Uhr
11.02.2021 | 17:19
180 Leser
Nornickel receives claim from Krasnoyarsk Krai for compensation of damage the wildlife resources

NORNICKEL RECEIVES THE DEMAND OF THE KRASNOYARSK KRAI FOR COMPENSATION OF DAMAGE TO WILDLIFE RESOURCES 
11-Feb-2021 / 18:45 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
 
NORNICKEL RECEIVES THE DEMAND OF THE KRASNOYARSK KRAI 
FOR COMPENSATION OF DAMAGE TO WILDLIFE RESOURCES 
Moscow, February 11, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major 
producer of platinum and copper, notes that the Ministry of Environment and Rational Environmental Management of the 
Krasnoyarsk Krai sent to JSC Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (NTEC, part of Norilsk Nickel Group) a pre-trial demand for 
the voluntary compensation of damage to the wildlife resources caused by the diesel fuel spill from storage facility - 
5 at Heat and Power Plant - 3 (HPP-3) in Norilsk in the amount of RUB 494 million (approx. USD 7 million). 
According to the demand, the calculation of the monetary damage is based on evaluation of the negative impact of the 
spill on mammals and birds included in the Red Book of Endangered Species of Russia, hunting resources as well as on 
the wildlife habitat. 
The Ministry of Environment and Rational Environmental Management of the Krasnoyarsk Krai suggests that the Company 
either compensate the damage within 30 days of the date of the receipt of the demand or take measures for environmental 
remediation of the impacted wildlife resources. 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:     Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          MNOD 
LEI Code:      253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.:  93450 
EQS News ID:   1167829 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2021 10:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

