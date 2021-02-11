Nornickel receives claim from Krasnoyarsk Krai for compensation of damage the wildlife resources

DJ NORNICKEL RECEIVES THE DEMAND OF THE KRASNOYARSK KRAI FOR COMPENSATION OF DAMAGE TO WILDLIFE RESOURCES

PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL RECEIVES THE DEMAND OF THE KRASNOYARSK KRAI FOR COMPENSATION OF DAMAGE TO WILDLIFE RESOURCES Moscow, February 11, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, notes that the Ministry of Environment and Rational Environmental Management of the Krasnoyarsk Krai sent to JSC Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (NTEC, part of Norilsk Nickel Group) a pre-trial demand for the voluntary compensation of damage to the wildlife resources caused by the diesel fuel spill from storage facility - 5 at Heat and Power Plant - 3 (HPP-3) in Norilsk in the amount of RUB 494 million (approx. USD 7 million). According to the demand, the calculation of the monetary damage is based on evaluation of the negative impact of the spill on mammals and birds included in the Red Book of Endangered Species of Russia, hunting resources as well as on the wildlife habitat. The Ministry of Environment and Rational Environmental Management of the Krasnoyarsk Krai suggests that the Company either compensate the damage within 30 days of the date of the receipt of the demand or take measures for environmental remediation of the impacted wildlife resources. ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

