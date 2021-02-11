Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) -International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) (the "Company") announced today that further to its news release of January 14, 2021 both Ensorcia Minerals Corporation and Beaty Metals Ltd. have exercised the preemptive right granted to them under the private placement announced August 21, 2019. Accordingly, the Company will issue 4,664,306 common shares at $0.305 per share.



