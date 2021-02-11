DWCC Ltd. is proud to announce and welcome Luke Sheffield as its new Chief Operating Officer. Luke will be responsible for leading its global delivery organisation, shaping DWCC's professional services organisation to be able to scale at pace whilst maintaining excellence and delivering strong value for money to their customers.

Prior to joining DWCC Luke held leadership positions in Airbus, JP Morgan HP and most recently, led the UK Ireland Professional Services Group at Cognizant Technology Services, one of the world's leading professional services companies.

Craig Hooper, CEO, said "This is a critical milestone in DWCC's journey, year on year growth over the last 5 years has transformed DWCC into a global revenue acceleration partner with sales enablement staff in 3 regions and 5 countries. Bringing someone with Luke's experience and expertise in to own the delivery organisation is a huge boost for the company and is crucial in ensuring we execute on our vision while delivering the best quality and value for money to our demanding customers."

Luke Sheffield added "I have known Craig for over 30 years and watched the growth of DWCC with great interest. The DWCC journey is inspirational and the company has grown from modest beginnings to a truly global enterprise thanks to its strong people culture and a focus on customer value. The energy and dynamics of the leadership team is incredible and I am excited by the opportunity to build on the strong foundations that have already been laid down to implement an ambitious strategy that remains rooted in the core values that has made the company successful to date."

About DWCC:

Founded in 2008, DWCC is dedicated to offering a unique, trusted partnership to guide ambitious B2B technology companies through their international expansion, all the way from Seed Series A through to acquisition or IPO and beyond.

With customers ranging from early-stage startups such as Twistlock and Agilecraft to public companies like ForeScout, Atlassian, Palo Alto and Thales; DWCC's sales enablement services have helped over 150 companies to position and localise their complex solutions in the enterprise market, create awareness within target accounts and accelerate international customer acquisition and revenues.

