Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) is pleased to invite all interested parties and members of the press to the Blackstone Battery Day.

The upcoming battery technology event will be presented in German on February 16, 2021 from 15:00 to 15:45 (CET). You may watch the live performance on our YouTube channel.

Blackstone Technology GmbH, based in Döbeln, Saxony in Germany, will present the world's first

3D-printed battery electrodes and battery cells

and will announce the start of mass producing this type of battery at its factory facilities this summer.

The live performance can be watched at:

https://youtu.be/0518tg-38kc

You may ask questions via the YouTube chat function directly.

A recording of the Blackstone Battery Day will be available on our YouTube channel until midnight on the same day of the conference. The English version will be available from February 17, 2021 on YouTube and on our website.

Speakers:

Ulrich Ernst, President and CEO of Blackstone Resources AG

Holger Gritzka, CEO of Blackstone Technology GmbH

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources AG is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery metals market. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery technology and battery metals revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research program on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch or contact:

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release. Please ensure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/investors/disclaimer/

