Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance! Der ganz große Durchbruch: “Nur noch staunen”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
11.02.21
17:20 Uhr
22,400 Euro
+0,150
+0,67 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2021 | 18:05
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Annual results 2020

Real estate portfolio € 1.018 million (€ 893 million), growth of 14% or 125 million

Yield: Increase in value due the sharpening of yields in logistics real estate in the Netherlands by 52 bp

EPRA earnings per share: € 1,60 (€ 1,91 2019, resp. € 1,68 excl. the one-off indemnity Medtronic)

EPRA NTA: € 22,40 per share (€ 21,77)

Occupancy rate: 93% (93%)

WALB: 4,0 years (4,3 years)

Limited debt ratio: 43% (39%)

Average interest rate of the financing: 2,0% (2,1%)

Non-withdrawn credit lines: € 150 million

Intended gross dividend per share: € 1,53 at the same level as for 2019

Attachments

  • Annual results 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/75892a9e-6c42-4e67-a1f2-bf825deb44a0)
  • Presentation annual results 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/da8a7426-decc-4d8f-a909-95447e527a88)

INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.