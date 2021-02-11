Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Annual results 2020

Real estate portfolio € 1.018 million (€ 893 million), growth of 14% or 125 million
Yield: Increase in value due the sharpening of yields in logistics real estate in the Netherlands by 52 bp
EPRA earnings per share: € 1,60 (€ 1,91 2019, resp. € 1,68 excl. the one-off indemnity Medtronic)
EPRA NTA: € 22,40 per share (€ 21,77)
Occupancy rate: 93% (93%)
WALB: 4,0 years (4,3 years)
Limited debt ratio: 43% (39%)
Average interest rate of the financing: 2,0% (2,1%)
Non-withdrawn credit lines: € 150 million
Intended gross dividend per share: € 1,53 at the same level as for 2019
Attachments
- Annual results 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/75892a9e-6c42-4e67-a1f2-bf825deb44a0)
- Presentation annual results 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/da8a7426-decc-4d8f-a909-95447e527a88)
INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de