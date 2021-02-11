TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the leasing by the Association Française du Gaz (AFG) of 1,200 sq. m of offices in its Linéa building located in Puteaux.

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a benchmark player in office property in Greater Paris and in French regions with high potential, announces the signature of a firm rental agreement, for a period of 9 years, with the Association Française du Gaz (AFG), the trade association for the French gas industry. The transaction, involving 1,200 sq. m of offices in the Linéa building (16,000 sq. m), located in Puteaux, raises the asset's occupancy rate to 82%.

The Linéa, a BREEAM In-Use certified building, benefits from an ideal location at the gates of La Défense, Europe's largest business cluster, as well excellent accessibility facing the Neuilly Bridge. The office space, located on the 9th floor, comprises bright, brand-new workspaces, the layout of which has been designed to guarantee rationality in the use of spaces and comfort for the tenant's employees. The Linéa building's reception areas have been renovated very recently, and include a range of services such as catering areas (interoffice restaurant, work café), a Wellness sport club, and a digital concierge. The building also has an underground car park.

These many advantages convinced AFG, 9 other associations as well as Certigaz, a gas company and subsidiary of AFG, to set up their project called "La Maison du Gaz" in the building.

"The name of our project indicates our objective, which is not only to bring together the most important associations in the gas sector on a single site, but also to bring together the different organizations involved, by facilitating exchanges and cross-functionality. Our objective will be to make gas one of the cornerstones of the French energy transition and to accelerate the development of renewable gas supplies. From 1 July 2021, the 60 employees of these various bodies will move to the 9th floor of the Linéa building," comments Thierry Chapuis, General Delegate of the Association Française du Gaz.

«We are delighted to welcome the AFG to our Linéa building. Their choice testifies to the confidence placed by our tenants in the quality of the assets and the services provided by Société de la Tour Eiffel. The attractiveness of the multimodal connected hub in La Défense, which is expanding with the progress in the Greater Paris development project, underlines the relevance of our choice of locations responding to our strategy of 80% in Greater Paris, 20% in Regions with high potential and 100% office space, the deployment of which we are actively pursuing," added Bruno Meyer, Deputy Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Société de la Tour Eiffel



The Société de la Tour Eiffel, with assets of € 1.9 billion, is an integrated commercial property investment company with a long-standing service culture. Operating throughout the real estate cycle, it supports its clients, companies of all sizes and from all sectors, through a demanding practice of direct management of its assets located in regions with high growth potential. The property company manages its rapidly expanding real estate assets over the long term, with a strategic refocusing plan for the 100% office portfolio, with 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regional cities, and has established itself as a benchmark player.



Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices



www.societetoureiffel.com



About the French Gas Association



Founded in 1874, the Association Française du Gaz (AFG) is the trade association for the entire French gas industry. It has 8 full members (ENGIE, TOTAL, EDF, CFBP, Gazprom, GRDF, GRTgaz, Teréga), 29 associate members and some 600 mutual members. It is is actively involved in all the issues related to energy transition, as well as the safety, efficiency, mobility and development of renewable energies.



www.afgaz.fr

