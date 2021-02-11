Anzeige
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Stuttgart
11.02.21
15:18 Uhr
4,840 Euro
-0,065
-1,33 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7054,93020:03
Dow Jones News
11.02.2021 | 18:52
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi signs a significant first contract with one of the world's leading banking groups.

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi signs a significant first contract with one of the world's leading banking groups. 
11-Feb-2021 / 18:20 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
2CRSi signs a significant first contract 
with one of the world's leading banking groups 
 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), February 11, 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient IT servers, announces that it has been selected by a French world-leading banking group to provide a 
high-performance, energy-efficient computing solution hosted in France. 
 
The investment banking division of this prominent French banking group performs daily risk calculations, using complex 
in-house algorithms. These calculations are critical for banking institutions from both an operational and a regulatory 
point of view. They require significant computing power. 
 
With a capacity of 40,704 processing cores, featuring the latest generation of Intel(R) XEON(R) Cascade Lake Advanced 
Performance processors, scalable on demand and coupled with a liquid cooling system that reduces operating energy 
requirements, the infrastructure designed by 2CRSi combines technological excellence and ecological performance. The 
Group's solution also stands out with the recovery of the server-generated heat, which will be reused in the building's 
domestic hot water production system. 
 
In order to maintain reliability, proximity and sovereignty through the retention of critical assets on the territory, 
the platform will be hosted in a French datacenter, based in Ile-de-France (greater Paris area) operated by Green Data, 
a joint subsidiary of Azur Datacenter and 2CRSi. 
 
Through this first contract, 2CRSi is providing this international banking group with a turnkey solution in France, 
combining (i) high-performance computing, (ii) reduced operating costs and (iii) a reduced bank operations 
environmental footprint. 
 
The contract provides for the server infrastructure to be made available over a period of 5 years. It will result in a 
revenue to be booked and paid when the servers are commissioned, which is scheduled to take place before the end of 
February 2021. 
 
"We are extremely proud of the trust and recognition we have received. From the very first discussions, our client's 
teams have been sensitive to the environmental performance of our solutions, which will also enable them to optimize 
the opex associated with the computing power required for risk calculation operations," emphasizes Alain Wilmouth, 
co-founder and chairman of 2CRSi. 
 
With this first contract, this leading banking group becomes a major new customer of the 2CRSi group, confirming the 
strong commercial and technological momentum in which the Group is engaged. 
 
- END - 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and 
environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of EUR141.1m. The 
Group today has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and 
network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris 
(ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: 
www.2crsi.com 
Contacts 
2CRSi                Actifin                  Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon      Simon Derbanne           Jennifer Jullia 
COO                  Financial Communication  Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com  sderbanne@actifin.fr     jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70    + 33 1 56 88 11 14       + 33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi: PR EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         2CRSi SA 
                 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
                 67200 Strasbourg 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:          investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:        www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:            FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:    Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:     1167852 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1167852 11-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2021 12:21 ET (17:21 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
