Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group's Sports Packaging Division Expands Team and Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Broadcast Management Group, Inc. (BMG) hires veteran broadcast executive to join Sports Packaging Division.

Joe Scionti's career spans three decades in which he worked for ESPN, NEP and F&F Productions. Scionti had an integral role in the broadcasting of a number of large and complex live sporting events including several Super Bowls, US Opens, Masters, PGA Championships, HBO Boxing and WWE events. Scionti will lead business development efforts and client consulting for BMG's Sports Packaging Division. He joins BMG's Senior Vice President Dave Weiler, a nine-time Emmy winner and ESPN veteran, who leads BMG's Sports Packaging and Consulting Divisions.

"It is exciting that Joe is joining our team. His years of experience in the industry, and specifically supporting sports programming, will be a huge asset to BMG and our clients. I look forward to working with Joe to bring our clients the best in sports production solutions for large in-venue events. BMG has the resources and talent to make each broadcast a success", said Dave Weiler, SVP of Consulting and Sports Packaging for BMG.

BMG's Sports Packaging Division is currently contracted by Sinclair Broadcast Group to produce 10 games for the Las Vegas American Hockey League team, the Henderson Silver Knights. The first of ten games took place on February 6, 2020. It was broadcast live from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The production included a 30-minute post game show.

Broadcast Management Group now offers a complete REMI production solution unlike any other company in the industry. REMI is an acronym for Remote Integration Model. This is a production workflow that allows live content to be captured from remote locations utilizing a central broadcast production hub. This state-of-the-art option is provided through BMG's Broadcast Operations Center and its custom REMI mobile units. Each broadcast will always have a BMG EIC and an A-1 at the Broadcast Operations Center. BMG will also roll out a REMI mobile unit to the sporting event that will include an EIC, Video Engineer, Camera Operators, A-2 and Utilities. The rest of the crew can be located anywhere in the world, as long as they have a strong internet connection. Since February of 2020, BMG has been producing an average of 70 hours of content with this workflow, leveraging robust and priority systems designed by BMG's Systems Integration Division. This practice enables BMG to tap into the best talent to produce world class content for our clients. All while doing it in a cost-effective manner. "We are excited to have Joe join our growing team and our expanding REMI services. At BMG the future of producing content is now" said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer.

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service media company with six practice groups: live production, broadcast consulting, creative content development, long-term production staffing, systems integration and event management. BMG also operates a state-of-the-art Broadcast Data Production Hub and custom-built REMI Mobile Units. The company has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C.

Broadcast Management Group, Inc.

Contact: Suzanne Kennedy

Phone: 202.345.6724

Email: skennedy@broadcastmgmt.com

