Basel, February 11, 2021

Invitation to Dufry's Full Year Results 2020 on March 9, 2021

Dufry is pleased to invite you to our Full Year Results (FYR) 2020 Conference Call on March 9, 2021 at 14.30h CET.

Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The call will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.

Due to the ongoing Covid-situation and pandemic restriction measures, Dufry is verifying the possibility to invite interested parties to a physical FYR 2020 presentation at the Zurich Marriott Hotel, Neumuehlequai 42, 8006 Zurich. If confirmed, Dufry will ensure that all Covid-related measures will be strictly followed during the event as our priority is the health and safety of our guests and employees.

For those planning to attend the event, only if the situation allows, we would kindly request confirmation through ir@dufry.ch until March 3rd. We will inform you in due course if Dufry will hold the physical event.

Telephone & webcast

Participants are kindly requested to pre-register for the conference call and webcast here . Participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code. The access to the webcast platform will be available on Dufry's Investor Relations website. A playback option will be available until April 9, 2021.

Participants to the conference call or webcast will be requested to indicate their name and company.

Dufry will publish its Full Year 2020 Results on March 9, 2021, at 7am CET.

