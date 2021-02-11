Maru/Blue Announces Expansion of Executive Team

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021, a premium quality data services firm, today is pleased to announce the expansion of the executive team with multiple promotions across the business.



Bouavanh Chatooria is now SVP, Quotations Service Bureau. Bouavanh joined the team in 2010 and since has served an important role in building a team that is renowned for its accuracy, speed and focus on delivering the best solutions and advice to clients. She has been instrumental in growing Maru/Blue into a world-class panel and data services firm.

Katie Gawlik is now SVP, Strategy & Development. Katie joined the team in 2018 and has since brought onboard several key clients and has been instrumental in accelerating the company's growth.

Katie and Bouavanh will be joined by Kasia Galka, SVP, Operations and Cornelia Haack, SVP, Panels & Communities as additions to the Maru/Blue executive team.

Rob Berger, Managing Director said, "We are thrilled to have Bouavanh, Katie, Kasia and Cornelia join the executive team as we continue to announce more promotions across the business and expand our sales teams in the US and UK."

"I am confident our new executive leaders will bring a wealth of knowledge to the team. Together, the team has a highly extensive background in market research, operations, and business development which will be essential in propelling our brand forward," said Ged Parton, Chief Executive Officer at the Maru Group.

About Maru/Blue

Maru/Blue is a team of dedicated sample and data services experts who lead the world in data quality with their owned panel assets and international partnerships. As part of the Maru Group, we come to the table armed with expert knowledge of the sample and data services market, and combine this expertise with superior quality information backed by innovative software.