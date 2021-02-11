Regulatory News:
Further to the press release published by Rallye (Paris:RAL) this morning in relation with the results of the global tender offer on its unsecured debt launched on 22 January 2021 (the "Tender Offer") (see Rallye's press release dated 22 January 2021), Rallye announces tonight the revised results of its Tender Offer.
Subject to the fulfillment of the conditions precedent set out below:
- Rallye will acquire a total amount of unsecured debt of approximately 195.4m for a total repurchase price of approximately 39.1m reducing the total amount of its unsecured debt by approximately 156.3m; and
- the total amount of unsecured debt purchased under the Tender Offer is allocated between the various instruments according to the breakdown set out in the Annex.
It is furthermore reminded that completion of the Tender Offer is, inter alia, subject to (i) the approval by the Paris Commercial Court of the amendment to the Rallye's safeguard plan in order to authorize the effective completion of the Tender Offer and the setting up of the financing of the Tender Offer (see Rallye's press release dated 22 January 2021) and (ii) the availability of the proceeds of the new financing.
In the coming days, Rallye will file a request with the Paris Commercial Court to amend its safeguard plan.
As an indication, it is anticipated that the settlement of the Tender Offer will occur at the beginning of April 2021.
Annex
Breakdown of Rallye's unsecured debt acquired under the Tender Offer
Debt instruments
Initial Pre-Tender Offer
amount
Amount acquired under the
Tender Offer
Post-Tender Offer
amount
2022 Notes (ISIN FR0012017903)
117,388,033
29,347,007
88,041,026
2020 EMTN Notes (ISIN CH0341440326)
72,619,684
6,259,814
66,359,870
2021 EMTN Notes (ISIN FR0011801596)
498,243,036
27,882,735
470,360,300
2023 EMTN Notes (ISIN FR0013257557)
380,555,201
23,920,613
356,634,588
2024 EMTN Notes (ISIN CH0398013778)
89,995,487
€14,233,483
€75,762,004
Non-Dilutive Notes 2022 (ISIN FR0013215415)
218,293,768
49,989,271
168,304,497
Exchangeable Notes (ISIN FR0011567908)
€5,075,180
1,842,956
3,232,224
Commercial Papers
58,793,576
10,000,000
48,793,576
(ISIN FR0125661951,
Claims secured by shares in subsidiaries other than Casino
133,166,690
133,166,690
Unsecured banking claims
223,551,297
€31,288,250
192,263,047
Commercial claims
1,213,092
596,401
616,691
TOTAL
1,798,895,044
195,360,530
1,603,534,513
Total purchase price
39,072,106
