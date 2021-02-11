SurveyMonkey Inc.: SurveyMonkey Announces Availability of GetFeedback's Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

GetFeedback customers can now connect feedback data with Salesforce data to gather and act on insights that improve online customer experiences and drive business results

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021, SurveyMonkey's multi-channel agile CX platform, with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, available here . Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social, and in-store. GetFeedback is a powerful, agile and easy to use CX solution that companies like Crocs, Deckers, Hibbett, Puma, and YETI use to easily capture feedback across all channels, analyze it for trends, and act on it quickly to improve the customer experience. This purpose-built integration with Commerce Cloud, a leading implementation partner for Salesforce) deepens the platform's integration with Salesforce solutions and further strengthens the link between feedback and action for customers of both.



The GetFeedback integration empowers customers to identify drivers behind cart abandonment and other behaviors, enrich customer data via post-purchase surveys, conduct audience research among site visitors, quickly resolve bugs, and create more effective marketing campaigns. By giving a holistic view of the customer, companies can accelerate their ability to learn from-and improve-the online shopping experience at a crucial moment in time when online shopping is growing more important than ever. Recent research from SurveyMonkey found that 81% of surveyed CX professionals say that online interactions have become more frequent since the onset of COVID-19. Salesforce's 2020 Holiday Shopping Report also revealed that digital sales powered by Commerce Cloud grew a staggering 76% year-over-year this holiday season. As COVID-19 spurs consumers to shop online, companies must accelerate their digital transformation around e-commerce to remain competitive.

"Within the last year, online shopping has grown in a way we could not have predicted. Retailers need to move as quickly as their customers to increase satisfaction and loyalty," said Craig Shull, senior vice president and general manager of the GetFeedback platform at SurveyMonkey. "GetFeedback's integration with Commerce Cloud enables users to quickly take action that drives business results with the most current customer data."

With deep Salesforce integration and advanced email capabilities, GetFeedback allows users to gather feedback across all digital channels in a manner that doesn't disrupt the shopping experience, therefore preserving conversion rates.

"Consistently delivering an immersive, personalized ecommerce experience is crucial to success," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "With SurveyMonkey's new GetFeedback integration for Commerce Cloud, companies can quickly and easily create feedback programs to monitor, measure and improve their ecommerce experience."

For more information on SurveyMonkey on the Commerce Cloud Marketplace integration, please visit: https://www.salesforce.com/products/commerce-cloud/partner-marketplace/partners/get-feedback/. For more information on how GetFeedback can fuel customer experience programs, sign up to learn more here.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience , market research , and survey feedback . The company's platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents . SurveyMonkey's products, enterprise solutions , and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud, and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.