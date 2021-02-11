Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ken Konkin to the Board of Directors. Mr. Konkin, who is Vice President Exploration and Project Development for Tudor Gold, has over 35 years of geological experience throughout North and South America, as well as Russia. Ken worked for Silver Standard for 19 years and managed advanced exploration programs at Manantial Espejo (Argentina), San Luis and Berenguela (Peru), as well as Snowfields in the Golden Triangle of BC, Canada. Mr. Konkin was appointed the Project Manager for Pretium Resources after it purchased the Snowfields-Brucejack Project from Silver Standard in 2010. Subsequently, he was instrumental in the discovery of the Valley of the Kings deposit at the Brucejack Mine, an 8 million ounce gold deposit that is currently in production. He spent seven years managing all aspects of the exploration programs at Snowfield-Brucejack. During his tenure with Pretium, the company received the Bill Dennis Award in 2013 in recognition of a significant Canadian discovery (presented by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada). Mr. Konkin was also the co-recipient of the prestigious H.H. 'Spud' Huestis Award in 2017 for 'Excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration enhancing mineral resources in B.C. and/or Yukon'.

The Company also wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Alex Burton as a Director of the Company, effective February 9. The Company thanks Mr. Burton for his strong support and valuable geological contributions since 2016. In the future Mr. Burton will provide consulting services for the company.

Walter Storm, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tudor Gold stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Ken Konkin to our Board of Directors. Ken has been instrumental in the extraordinary exploration success at our Treaty Creek property since he joined the Company in early 2019. We believe Ken will add considerable value and strength to our Board and we look forward to working with him to advance the Treaty Creek Project and build value for our shareholders. We want to thank Alex Burton for his professional advice to Tudor Gold and the introduction of the Treaty Creek Project to us back in 2016."



About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Electrum Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: +1 604 559 8092 or +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74273