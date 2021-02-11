Answers Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend Payment

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / The Board of Directors of Answers Holdings, Inc. has approved the payment of a $0.79 per share dividend to all its shareholders. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 19, 2021.

