Clarity Gold - 26,6%-Ritterschlag durch die Investment Community!
ACCESSWIRE
Answers Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend Payment

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / The Board of Directors of Answers Holdings, Inc. has approved the payment of a $0.79 per share dividend to all its shareholders. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 19, 2021.

Contact: ben.mccoy@answers.com

SOURCE: Answers Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629420/Answers-Holdings-Inc-Declares-Dividend-Payment

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
