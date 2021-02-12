Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (the "Corporation") announces a stock option grant to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, for up to a total of 2,600,000 common shares of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at CDN $0.13 per stock option and vesting in accordance with the corporations stock option plan.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

