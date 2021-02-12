Oil-Dri Corporation Of America: Oil-Dri Announces Patent in Korea for Novel Mineral-Based Feed Additive Formulation for Modern Animal Protein Production

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a leading manufacturer of sorbent minerals, doing business as Amlan International, today announced that the Korean Intellectual Property Office has issued Patent 28958.07.0042 entitled "Clay Product and Uses Thereof." The patent protects the unique and proprietary mineral-based technology of two of Amlan's natural feed additives, Varium for poultry and NeoPrime for swine, which help global producers meet consumer demands for high-quality antibiotic-free animal protein.

The patent provides a methodology for using a natural, mineral-based formulation to mitigate the effects of exposure to pathogenic bacteria and the disease-causing toxins they produce, which damage gut health and function. Amlan's mineral is specifically selected for its chemical composition to allow for optimal thermal activation, a proprietary process that is tailored to optimize the binding capacity of each product. Varium and NeoPrime are performance feed additives that promote intestinal health and function and can replace the need for in-feed antibiotic growth promoters.

Advancements in feed additive research and formulation are helping to transform animal protein production by providing proven and reliable alternatives to in-feed antibiotics used to promote growth and productivity. Last year, the United States and the EU issued similar patents for the formulation featured in Varium and NeoPrime. China issued a similar patent in 2018.

"Feedback on Varium from poultry integrators has been incredibly positive and recognized by many, including Fox Business Network's INNOVATION NATIONseries. Reports show poultry producers who incorporate Varium into their poultry production are able to improve the feed conversion rates and grow healthier birds that are less stressed and have increased the marketability of their products through improved skin, liver and feet quality," says Dan Jaffee, President and CEO, Oil-Dri Corporation of America. Jaffee now also serves as President and General Manager of Amlan. "The Korean patent is yet another example of Amlan's commitment to provide the global market with reliable mineral-based feed additives that can be a value-add to antibiotic-free production."

Mineral-Based Technology

Unlike antibiotics, which are designed to kill bacteria, the patented technology includes a synergistic formula of three ingredients with distinct modes of action: (1) a surface-activated mineral that facilitates chemical binding of pathogenic intestinal bacteria and the disease-causing toxins they produce, (2) an immunomodulator that stimulates an animal's innate immune system to naturally defend against disease and (3) an energy source for the replenishment of intestinal epithelial cells that is essential for healthy gut function. Upon inclusion of this patented technology in animal feed, current producers have effectively eliminated the use of antibiotics to promote growth and have experienced equivalent or better outcomes.

Company Information

Amlan International offers mineral-based feed additives to poultry and livestock producers. Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral to remove impurities from fluids, including the processing of edible oils and purification of jet fuel. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as "Amlan International" is a publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

