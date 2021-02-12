Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PAD) ("Pan Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered a consulting services agreement (the "Agreement") with JMK Geological Services ("JMK"), a private firm wholly owned by one of the Company's directors.

JMK will act in the capacity as exploration manager for the Company to oversee an integrated exploration program on the three silica (quartzite) properties in the Golden Mining District of British Columbia which are wholly owned by the Company.

The program will consist of geological mapping and sampling, geophysical exploration, induced polarization surveys to check on the continuity of the quartzite beds in areas of thicker cover, and excavator trenching across the resistivity lows indicating the quartzite horizon. The quartzite unit will be systematically analyzed for the purity of the silica.

The Company anticipates beginning the program in late Spring 2021 with a report on the findings from the program to be concluded by the end of the year, at a total cost of approximately $80,000.

In addition to the exploratory work to be done on the properties currently owned by the Company, the Company will also continue to evaluate and stake additional claims "on strike" of the existing claims, as well as stake claims where silica deposits might be found in other areas of the Province.

About Pan Andean Minerals Ltd.

Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. is Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on battery metals exploration in North America. The Company has staked new mining claims in Golden, BC, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites for a total of 467 hectares. The Company focuses on exploring and producing silicon, which, when added to anode materials in the production of lithium-ion batteries, provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.panandeanminerals.com/.

