The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 12.02.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 12.02.2021
Aktien
1 ZAE000049433 Avi Ltd.
2 GB0031477770 First Derivatives PLC
3 AU000000NGI6 Navigator Global Investments Ltd.
4 GB00B1GCLT25 Polar Capital Holdings PLC
5 GB0007291015 St. Modwen Properties PLC
6 US74368L1044 Protective Insurance Corp.
7 SE0009189608 Acousort AB
8 SE0006219473 Advenica AB
9 SE0009242555 Aino Health AB
10 US00175J1079 AMMO Inc.
11 SE0000697948 Arctic Minerals AB
12 SE0004270445 AVTECH Sweden AB
13 SE0009414303 Axolot Solutions Holding AB
14 SE0007387089 Bio-Works Technologies A
15 IT0005091324 Clabo S.p.A.
16 SE0005308558 Clavister Holding AB
17 SE0012313302 Confidence International AB
18 IT0005373417 Eles Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A.
19 FI4000233317 Enersize OYJ
20 SE0009581192 Hoylu AB
21 IT0005108219 I Grandi Viaggi S.p.A.
22 IT0005316705 illa S.p.A.
23 SE0006421871 Image Systems AB
24 SE0009832595 Incoax Networks AB
25 SE0006994943 Insplorion AB
26 SE0009662554 JonDeTech Sensors AB
27 SE0009663339 Mantex AB
28 IT0004125677 Masi Agricola S.p.A.
29 SE0000565228 Midsona AB
30 SE0007074166 Nanexa AB
31 FI0009900187 Nurminen Logistics Oyj
32 SE0006259834 Oboya Horticulture Industries AB
33 NO0003103103 Q-Free ASA
34 SE0009242654 Scandinavian ChemoTech AB
35 IT0005337172 SG Company SPA
36 SE0014428835 VNV Global AB
37 SE0009722465 Zaplox AB
38 US74969N1037 RLX Technology Inc.
39 CA52737K1066 Leviathan Gold Ltd.
40 FR0013185857 Abeo S.A.
41 GB00BD736828 Air Partner PLC
42 US0235762004 Amerant Bancorp Inc.
43 SE0015407390 Nimbus Group AB
44 CA7436244056 Prospero Silver Corp.
Anleihen
1 XS2300292617 Cellnex Finance Company S.A.
2 US15135BAX91 Centene Corp.
3 US345397B512 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC
4 CH0419041105 paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
5 US38141GXS82 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
6 DE000LB13V61 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
7 DE000LB13V87 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
8 DE000LB13UD5 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
9 DE000LB13UC7 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
10 DE000LB13UB9 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
11 DE000LB13UF0 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
12 DE000LB13UE3 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
13 DE000NLB3PL6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
14 USU16450BB00 Chesapeake Energy Corp.
15 US172967MV07 Citigroup Inc.
16 US256163AC07 DocuSign Inc.
17 XS2300313041 First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C
18 GB00BNNGP882 Großbritannien und Nord-Irland, Vereinigtes Königreich
19 US461070AL87 Interstate Power & Light Co.
20 US57164YAC12 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.
21 US62914VAD82 Nio Inc.
22 US91282CBL46 United States of America
23 XS2300293003 Cellnex Finance Company S.A.
24 XS2300292963 Cellnex Finance Company S.A.
25 DE000A2LQPH0 Hamburg, Freie und Hansestadt
26 USU60734AH01 Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority
27 XS2297536067 Asian Development Bank (ADB)
28 PTBCPHOM0066 Banco Comercial Português S.A.
29 XS2285181074 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
30 US46647PBY16 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
31 XS2288932853 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
32 DE000HLB2ZT8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
33 DE000HLB2ZS0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
