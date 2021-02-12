The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 12.02.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 12.02.2021Aktien1 ZAE000049433 Avi Ltd.2 GB0031477770 First Derivatives PLC3 AU000000NGI6 Navigator Global Investments Ltd.4 GB00B1GCLT25 Polar Capital Holdings PLC5 GB0007291015 St. Modwen Properties PLC6 US74368L1044 Protective Insurance Corp.7 SE0009189608 Acousort AB8 SE0006219473 Advenica AB9 SE0009242555 Aino Health AB10 US00175J1079 AMMO Inc.11 SE0000697948 Arctic Minerals AB12 SE0004270445 AVTECH Sweden AB13 SE0009414303 Axolot Solutions Holding AB14 SE0007387089 Bio-Works Technologies A15 IT0005091324 Clabo S.p.A.16 SE0005308558 Clavister Holding AB17 SE0012313302 Confidence International AB18 IT0005373417 Eles Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A.19 FI4000233317 Enersize OYJ20 SE0009581192 Hoylu AB21 IT0005108219 I Grandi Viaggi S.p.A.22 IT0005316705 illa S.p.A.23 SE0006421871 Image Systems AB24 SE0009832595 Incoax Networks AB25 SE0006994943 Insplorion AB26 SE0009662554 JonDeTech Sensors AB27 SE0009663339 Mantex AB28 IT0004125677 Masi Agricola S.p.A.29 SE0000565228 Midsona AB30 SE0007074166 Nanexa AB31 FI0009900187 Nurminen Logistics Oyj32 SE0006259834 Oboya Horticulture Industries AB33 NO0003103103 Q-Free ASA34 SE0009242654 Scandinavian ChemoTech AB35 IT0005337172 SG Company SPA36 SE0014428835 VNV Global AB37 SE0009722465 Zaplox AB38 US74969N1037 RLX Technology Inc.39 CA52737K1066 Leviathan Gold Ltd.40 FR0013185857 Abeo S.A.41 GB00BD736828 Air Partner PLC42 US0235762004 Amerant Bancorp Inc.43 SE0015407390 Nimbus Group AB44 CA7436244056 Prospero Silver Corp.Anleihen1 XS2300292617 Cellnex Finance Company S.A.2 US15135BAX91 Centene Corp.3 US345397B512 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC4 CH0419041105 paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA5 US38141GXS82 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.6 DE000LB13V61 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg7 DE000LB13V87 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg8 DE000LB13UD5 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg9 DE000LB13UC7 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg10 DE000LB13UB9 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg11 DE000LB13UF0 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg12 DE000LB13UE3 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg13 DE000NLB3PL6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-14 USU16450BB00 Chesapeake Energy Corp.15 US172967MV07 Citigroup Inc.16 US256163AC07 DocuSign Inc.17 XS2300313041 First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C18 GB00BNNGP882 Großbritannien und Nord-Irland, Vereinigtes Königreich19 US461070AL87 Interstate Power & Light Co.20 US57164YAC12 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.21 US62914VAD82 Nio Inc.22 US91282CBL46 United States of America23 XS2300293003 Cellnex Finance Company S.A.24 XS2300292963 Cellnex Finance Company S.A.25 DE000A2LQPH0 Hamburg, Freie und Hansestadt26 USU60734AH01 Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority27 XS2297536067 Asian Development Bank (ADB)28 PTBCPHOM0066 Banco Comercial Português S.A.29 XS2285181074 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development30 US46647PBY16 JPMorgan Chase & Co.31 XS2288932853 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau32 DE000HLB2ZT8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale33 DE000HLB2ZS0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale