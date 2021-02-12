Wereldhave N.V.: Werelhave results FY 2020

Delivering on our strategy in unprecedented markets



Direct result per share (DRPS) € 2.01, in line with guidance despite new lockdowns; € 0.50 dividend per share

Outlook trough DRPS 2022 reiterated at € 1.40-1.50

LifeCentral strategy realigned with new reality

Shopping center occupancy rate improved to 95.0%

€ 270m refinancing deals and LTV almost stable at 46.3%*

Upgrade of Moody's outlook to 'Stable' expected

Success with Dutch disposals in 2021: In de Bogaard sold; last two properties in exclusivity phase

* Post-disposal shopping center In de Bogaard

