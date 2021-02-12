Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Breaking News + Buy! Halo Collective - Darling der institutionellen Anleger!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
Tradegate
11.02.21
09:37 Uhr
11,210 Euro
-0,690
-5,80 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,47011,57011.02.
11,47011,55007:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2021 | 07:05
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Werelhave results FY 2020

Delivering on our strategy in unprecedented markets

  • Direct result per share (DRPS) € 2.01, in line with guidance despite new lockdowns; € 0.50 dividend per share
  • Outlook trough DRPS 2022 reiterated at € 1.40-1.50
  • LifeCentral strategy realigned with new reality
  • Shopping center occupancy rate improved to 95.0%
  • € 270m refinancing deals and LTV almost stable at 46.3%*
  • Upgrade of Moody's outlook to 'Stable' expected
  • Success with Dutch disposals in 2021: In de Bogaard sold; last two properties in exclusivity phase

* Post-disposal shopping center In de Bogaard

Attachment

  • Wereldhave pr 2020-FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f6bd49b7-1219-4cd3-96f5-165eb1e31d0b)

WERELDHAVE NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.