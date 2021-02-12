Western Australia's opposition leader has proposed a new energy policy ahead of the state's upcoming March 13 election, with plans to phase out coal and deploy solar, wind, and hydrogen.From pv magazine Australia At the core of the Western Australian Liberals' New Energy Jobs Plan is a AUD 9 billion ($6.9 billion) 4.5 GW renewable energy "mega project" encompassing wind and solar energy. The renewable energy would be converted to green hydrogen for export markets. Zak Kirkup, the opposition leader for Western Australia, said that the Liberals would also underwrite the development of a 1.5 GW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...