DGAP-News: Pareto Securities AS / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

2G Energy AG (2GB): Block sale of existing shares completed



12.02.2021 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





2G Energy AG (2GB): Block sale of existing shares completed



Heek, Germany - 12 February 2021.

Reference is made to the press release published on 11 February 2021 regarding a potential block sale of existing shares in 2G Energy AG (the "Company") by Mr. Ludger Gausling (the "Seller").

The Seller has successfully sold 220,000 shares in the Company, representing approximately 4.91% of the Company's outstanding shares, at EUR 93 per share (the "Offering").

Following the Offering, the Seller holds 692,785 shares in the Company representing approximately 15.45% of the Company's outstanding shares. The Seller has entered into a 90-day customary lock-up with the Manager on the remaining shares in the Company held by the Seller after the Offering.

Pareto Securities AS (the "Manager") acted as manager in the Offering.