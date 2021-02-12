Anzeige
Freitag, 12.02.2021
Halo Collective - Darling der institutionellen Anleger!?
WKN: A2DRQV ISIN: SE0009778848 
Frankfurt
12.02.21
08:02 Uhr
16,500 Euro
-0,040
-0,24 %
12.02.2021 | 08:16
58 Leser
Medicover: Year-end report January-December 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter

  • Revenue amounted to €297.7m (€229.7m), an increase of 29.6% with an organic growth of 26.6%.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was €29.9m (€10.8m), representing an operating margin of 10.1% (4.7%).
  • Net profit amounted to €18.8m (€6.6m), which represents a net profit margin of 6.3% (2.9%).
  • EBITDA was €53.1m (€33.4m), an increase of 59.1%. EBITDA margin was 17.8% (14.5%).
  • EBITDAaL amounted to €41.2m (€22.3m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 13.9% (9.7%).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was €40.4m (€25.0m).
  • Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.123 (€0.048).
  • Covid-19 had a positive financial impact on operating performance.

Full year

  • Revenue amounted to €997.8m (€844.4m), an increase of 18.2% with an organic growth of 11.3%.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was €61.3m (€46.5m), an increase of 32.1%, representing an operating margin of 6.1% (5.5%).
  • Net profit amounted to €27.3m (€24.7m), which represents a net profit margin of 2.7% (2.9%).
  • EBITDA was €157.5m (€120.7m), an increase of 30.6%. EBITDA margin was 15.8% (14.3%).
  • EBITDAaL amounted to €108.5m (€80.6m), an increase of 34.7% corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 10.9% (9.5%).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was €156.0m (€87.3m).
  • Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.182 (€0.168).
  • Directed share issue of 15 million shares completed in June 2020, net proceeds of €141.9m.
  • The board of directors proposes a dividend for 2020 of €0.07 per share.

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m)

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Growth

FY 2020

FY 2019

Growth

Revenue

297.7

229.7

30%

997.8

844.4

18%

Operating profit (EBIT)

29.9

10.8

178%

61.3

46.5

32%

Operating profit margin

10.1%

4.7%


6.1%

5.5%


Net profit

18.8

6.6

185%

27.3

24.7

11%

Net profit margin

6.3%

2.9%


2.7%

2.9%


Basic/diluted earnings per share, €

0.123

0.048

156%

0.182

0.168

8%








EBITDA

53.1

33.4

59%

157.5

120.7

31%

EBITDA margin

17.8%

14.5%


15.8%

14.3%


EBITDAaL

41.2

22.3

85%

108.5

80.6

35%

EBITDAaL margin

13.9%

9.7%


10.9%

9.5%


EBITA

32.7

13.9

135%

76.9

53.7

43%

EBITA margin

11.0%

6.0%


7.7%

6.4%


Definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures are available at www.medicover.com/financial-information

This report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditor.

This is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below at 7.45 (CET) on 12 February 2021. This year-end report and other information about Medicover is available at medicover.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 303 32 72
E-mail: hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Conference call: A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 09.30 CET. To listen in please register here. To ask questions please dial in and use code: 4585621
SE: 08-566 184 67
DE: +49 (0) 305 200 2085
UK: +44 (0) 2071 928 338
US: +1 646 741 3167

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities,laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2019, Medicover had revenue around €844 million and 28,800 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medicover/r/year-end-report-january-december-2020,c3285569

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15662/3285569/1371987.pdf

Year-end report 2020

© 2021 PR Newswire
