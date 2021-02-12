Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Breaking News + Buy! Halo Collective - Darling der institutionellen Anleger!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
12.02.2021 | 08:41
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes OncoZenge to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, February 12, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
OncoZenge AB's shares (short name ONCOZ) commences today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health Care segment. OncoZenge is the
8th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Oncozenge develops superior products for cancer supportive care. OncoZenge is a
Swedish pharmaceutical company founded in 2020 originating from a collaboration
between Moberg Pharma and leading clinicians from Hvidovre Hospital in Denmark.
BupiZenge can radically improve quality of life for patients with severe oral
pain, originating for example from radiation therapy or chemotherapy of cancer. 

"This day is a tribute to everyone who has made it possible for OncoZenge AB to
be listed on Nasdaq First North," said Pirkko Tamsen, CEO of OncoZenge. "With
this IPO, together with the promising results in cancer patients who suffer
from oral mucositis pain, we now can accelerate towards phase III and
commercialization. With BupiZenge we want to make a difference for patients,
for healthcare providers and our shareholders. I am proud of the great interest
in OncoZenge and would also like to express my gratitude to all shareholders
who now stand behind us in the next stage as we aim to develop better products
for cancer supportive care." 

"We are happy to welcome OncoZenge as they strengthen our Health Care segment
by joining the Nasdaq family," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at
Nasdaq. "We continue to see an inflow of valuable healthcare companies, focused
on providing better care for patients. We congratulate them on a successful
listing and look forward to support them on their journey." 

OncoZenge has appointed Erik Penser Bank as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.