Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes OncoZenge to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, February 12, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in OncoZenge AB's shares (short name ONCOZ) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health Care segment. OncoZenge is the 8th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Oncozenge develops superior products for cancer supportive care. OncoZenge is a Swedish pharmaceutical company founded in 2020 originating from a collaboration between Moberg Pharma and leading clinicians from Hvidovre Hospital in Denmark. BupiZenge can radically improve quality of life for patients with severe oral pain, originating for example from radiation therapy or chemotherapy of cancer. "This day is a tribute to everyone who has made it possible for OncoZenge AB to be listed on Nasdaq First North," said Pirkko Tamsen, CEO of OncoZenge. "With this IPO, together with the promising results in cancer patients who suffer from oral mucositis pain, we now can accelerate towards phase III and commercialization. With BupiZenge we want to make a difference for patients, for healthcare providers and our shareholders. I am proud of the great interest in OncoZenge and would also like to express my gratitude to all shareholders who now stand behind us in the next stage as we aim to develop better products for cancer supportive care." "We are happy to welcome OncoZenge as they strengthen our Health Care segment by joining the Nasdaq family," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We continue to see an inflow of valuable healthcare companies, focused on providing better care for patients. We congratulate them on a successful listing and look forward to support them on their journey." OncoZenge has appointed Erik Penser Bank as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com