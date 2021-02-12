Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) -Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing drilling program at the Northshore Gold Project located in the Hemlo-Schreiber Greenstone Belt near the town of Schreiber, Ontario.

The 3,000 m, Phase 1 diamond drilling program, as previously announced on January 26, 2021, is approaching 50% completed, and is progressing as planned. Core logging and sampling is underway with samples from five holes sent to SGS Laboratories in Sudbury for analysis. Samples for QA/QC included Certified Reference Materials and blanks. Wide, multiple intervals of pervasive deformation / alteration hosting pyritic mineralization in stock-work, brecciated and fracture-controlled quartz-carbonate vein networks in felsic intrusive and volcanic units, similar to gold mineralized zones drilled by previous operators along strike to the east and west, have been intersected. The Company expects its first assay results in the next two to three weeks and is actively re-interpreting and modeling the mineralized zones as drilling progresses.

The drilling has focussed on key areas with low drill density, or no drilling, in the Afric gold zone, prospective for higher grade gold mineralization with the drill holes oriented to better understand the structural / geological controls on the gold mineralization.

The drill data will be added to the Company's data base, which already includes information on over 200 diamond drill holes (approximately 40,000 m of core), 500 m of trench mapping and sampling, geological/structural mapping and sampling and ground and airborne geophysics. This information will allow Ready Set Gold to gain more confidence in its geological model and to design additional drill programs.

Peter M. Dimmell, P.Geo (ON, NL), a technical advisor to Ready Set Gold Corp, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Ready Set Gold Corp.

Ready Set Gold is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY and on the Boerse Frankfurt in Europe as 0MZ. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100-per-cent interest in the Northshore gold property located in the Schreiber-Hemlo greenstone belt near Thunder Bay, Ontario. For further information on the property please see the technical report on the Northshore gold property, Thunder Bay mining division, Priske township, Ontario, Canada, prepared for Ready Set Gold (formerly Omni Commerce Corp.) dated Nov. 20, 2020, with an effective date of July 10, 2020, on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company also owns a 100-per-cent interest in two separate claim blocks totalling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks project and holds an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in a continuous claim block totalling 1,634 hectares comprising the Emmons Peak project, located 50 kilometres south of Dryden, Ontario, near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.

