Solar stocks enjoyed a good start in 2021, writes Jesse Pichel of ROTH Capital Partners. In the United States, the Biden administration's focus on climate change and the expectation of further incentives for renewables saw solar stocks rally in January. The global forecast is also positive, with China and others set for big installation numbers.From pv magazine 02/2021 In the month of January, the Guggenheim Solar ETF (TAN) increased 5.8%, while other major market indices, includng the S&P 500 and Dow, decreased by 1.1% and 2.0 %, respectively, over the same time period. In terms of monthly returns, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...