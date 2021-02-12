Caring 4 Kids Clothing (C4K)is the latest recipient of a $5,000 grant from SBB Research Group, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.

C4K founder Christine Thompson said that "SBB Research Group's contribution will help Caring for Kids Clothing support many local families with a variety of clothing, household, and school supply needs."

For over ten years, C4K has provided much-needed clothing items to over 500 school-age children in Northern Illinois, such as gym shoes, school uniforms, coats, and boots. Working directly with local school administrators and teachers, C4K serves children who are most in need of clothing support. During the pandemic and the subsequent closing of area schools, C4K began delivering clothing directly to children's homes.

The clothing recipients tell C4K's volunteers that it is "better than Christmas" as they lace up a pair of shoes with proper soles or zip up a warm winter jacket. Their bright smiles tell it all.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have focused on the needs of children and families," said Matt Aven, SBB Research Group's COO. In addition to its latest grant to C4K, the firm recently supported Family Matters, which offers academic and social programs, Mobile Care Chicago, which provides free health and dental treatment to underserved children, and Share Our Spare, which distributes essential infant products.

Thompson highlighted the significance of this donation to C4K, adding that this grant "provides immediate relief for families and children struggling during these difficult times."

For more information about Caring 4 Kids Clothing, please visit c4kclothing.org.

To apply for a grant from SBB Research Group, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is encouraged to apply and grants are awarded to different organizations every month.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

