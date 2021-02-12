Invitation to Valmet's Capital Markets Day on March 10, 2021

HELSINKI, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet invites analysts and institutional investors to its virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. EET, Finnish time.

The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide information and an update on Valmet's strategy and business outlook. Valmet will also introduce its new climate program in the event. The day will include presentations by Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Kari Saarinen, CFO and the Business Line Presidents.

The presentations can be followed via live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2021-cmd/.

There is an opportunity to present questions to the management throughout the event using a question form. The presentation materials will be available on Valmet's website http://www.valmet.com/cmd2021/ at the beginning of the event. The language of the event and materials is English.

It is also possible to take part in the last presentation, concluding remarks by CEO and President Pasi Laine, through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the last presentation at

Finland Toll: +358 981710310

Germany Toll: +49 6913803430

Sweden Toll: +46 856642651

United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804

United States Toll: +1 6319131422

The participants will be asked to provide the following conference PIN: 70499711#

Please note, the conference call is valid only during the last presentation.

Agenda of Valmet's Capital Markets Day 2021

1:00 pm Opening of Valmet's CMD 2021

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations

1:05 pmPasi Laine, President and CEO

1:35 pmAki Niemi, President, Services Business Line

2:00 pmSami Riekkola, President, Automation Business Line

2:25 pm Break

2:45 pm Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper Business Line

3:10 pmBertel Karlstedt, President, Pulp and Energy Business Line

3:35 pm Kari Saarinen, CFO

4:00 pm Concluding remarks

Pasi Laine, President and CEO

4:30 pm Event ends

Please note that the program is subject to change.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

