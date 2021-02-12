Bolivian President Luis Arce this week inaugurated the second phase of the Oruru Photovoltaic Solar Plant. Located 3,700 meters above sea level, the plant is believed to be the world's highest altitude PV installation.From pv magazine Latin America A 50 MW expansion to the Oruro Photovoltaic Solar Plant, located in central Bolivia, was inaugurated on Wednesday. Bolivian President Luis Arce announced the completion of the project via Twitter. [Hilo] Inauguramos la II Fase de la Planta Solar Fotovoltaica de Oruro. Avanzamos en la sustitución de la matriz energética para utilizar energía limpia ...

