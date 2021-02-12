Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

12 February 2021

Following a General Meeting of the Company held today, the Board is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put to Shareholders were passed on a poll. Following the passing of the resolutions in relation to the proposed Placing Programme, the Company expects to publish a prospectus in relation to the Placing Programme in the coming weeks.

The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1.To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company 23,403,952 99.94% 13,304 0.06% 23,417,256 10,268 2.To authorise the Directors to allot up to a maximum aggregate number of 20 million shares as provided for under the Company's Placing Programme. 21,961,730 93.78% 1,455,461 6.22% 23,417,191 10,332 Special Resolutions 3.To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities 23,403,146 99.94% 14,089 0.06% 23,417,235 10,289 4.To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities pursuant to the Company's Placing Programme. 21,960,945 93.78% 1,455,452 6.22% 23,416,397 11,126

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

At the date and time of the General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 63,322,755

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Circular dated 27 January 2021 (the "Circular"), which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the Circular.

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Enquiries:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 3 008 4913