Freitag, 12.02.2021
Breaking News + Buy! Halo Collective - Darling der institutionellen Anleger!?
WKN: 919812 ISIN: LV0000100659 Ticker-Symbol: UGY 
12.02.21
08:04 Uhr
12.02.2021 | 12:17
Nasdaq Riga: Delisting of AS "Grindeks" shares from the Baltic Main list

Nasdaq Riga decided on February 12, 2021 to approve the application of AS
"Grindeks" and to delist its 9 585 000 bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100659, ticker
GRD1R) from the Baltic Main List. The last listing day of AS "Grindeks" is set
to February 19, 2021. 

AS "Grindeks shareholders resolved on applying for delisting from the regulated
market in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on November 12,
2020. The mandatory takeover bid was launched, and it closed on January 22,
2021. After the mandatory takeover of shares, SIA "Liplat Holding" directly
owns 9 276 522 shares of the Company, which constitute 96,78% of the Company's
voting shares. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
