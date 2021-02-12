Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Bermuda, 12 February 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS"), will on Friday 19 February 2021 release its unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2020. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com. Dial in details are +44 (0) 2071 928 338 (UK and International), +1 646 741 3167 (US) or +47 21 56 30 15 (Norway). Please quote the passcode: 8189126. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.



For further queries, please contact: Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO. Tel: +47 22 00 48 29

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



