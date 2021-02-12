Anzeige
Freitag, 12.02.2021
WKN: A2PKPC ISIN: SE0012455673 Ticker-Symbol: BWJQ 
12.02.21
30,910 Euro
GlobeNewswire
12.02.2021 | 12:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split redemption in Boliden (29/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Boliden AB
(Boliden) published on February 12, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Boliden has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for April 27, 2021, approves an extra distribution of SEK 6.00
per share to be paid out through a split redemption procedure. The scheduled
Ex-date is May 6, 2021. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Boliden (BOLI). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=840030
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
