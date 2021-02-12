China's National Energy Administration expects renewables to represent 40% of the nation's energy consumption by 2030, and proposed new targets local and regional government institutions. On the manufacturing side, Tongwei and JinkoSolar announced plans to deepen their strategic cooperation, and Huadian Group has launched the year's first tender for 7GW of modules and inverters.On Feb 10th, just two days before China's Lunar New Year, a consultation paper released by the National Energy Administration (NEA) said China will increase the share of renewable energy power consumption to 40% by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...