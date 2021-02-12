Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Mila

Press release

Bergman & Beving acquires Mila

Tools & Consumables, a division within Bergman & Beving, has today entered into an agreement to acquire the operations of Mila Aktiebolag.

Mila is a specialised supplier that develops and manufactures the market's most powerful and advanced headlamps for demanding conditions. User groups are among others the police and coast guard, as well as industry and craftsmen. The company has an annual turnover of approximately MSEK 2 and the business is operated from premises in Handen, located south of Stockholm.

"Mila will add interesting products that strengthen us within headlamps, which is a valuable addition to our existing lighting offer within Mareld Pro Lighting", says Oscar Fredell, Head of Division Tools & Consumables. "The main focus now will be to add distribution and sales to the already excellent product offering that Mila possesses."

"I look forward to continuing to operate and develop the offer within headlamps that I believe have good chances to grow with Mareld's organisation behind", says the seller Björn Reger.

The acquisition will be conducted as an asset deal and closing is expected to take place in March 2021. The acquisition is expected to have a marginal effect on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

