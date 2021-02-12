Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Breaking News + Buy! Halo Collective - Darling der institutionellen Anleger!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.02.2021 | 14:32
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of CALIAN GROUP LTD. (TSX:CGY) held on February 11, 2021 virtually. This and other matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated December 14, 2020 and Management Proxy Circular dated December 14, 2020.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.


Name of Nominee


Votes For


% Votes For


Votes Withheld


% Votes Withheld

George Weber

6,175,322

90.2%

672,626

9.8%

Jo-Anne Poirier

5,589,528

81.6%

1,258,420

18.4%

Ray Basler

6,221,353

90.9%

626,595

9.1%

Kenneth Loeb

5,196,006

75.9%

1,651,942

24.1%

Young Park

6,583,286

96.1%

264,662

3.9%

Royden Ronald Richardson

6,839,091

99.9%

8,857

0.1%

Kevin Ford

6,624,598

96.7%

223,350

3.3%

About Calian
Calian employs over 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four divisions: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,000 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com, or contact us at ir@calian.com.

CONTACT:
Kevin Ford
President and Chief Executive Officer
613-599-8600

Patrick Houston
Chief Financial Officer
613-599-8600

Media inquiries:
613-599-8600 x 2298

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629459/Calian-Reports-on-the-Election-of-Directors-Voting-Results

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.