Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of CALIAN GROUP LTD. (TSX:CGY) held on February 11, 2021 virtually. This and other matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated December 14, 2020 and Management Proxy Circular dated December 14, 2020.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld George Weber 6,175,322 90.2% 672,626 9.8% Jo-Anne Poirier 5,589,528 81.6% 1,258,420 18.4% Ray Basler 6,221,353 90.9% 626,595 9.1% Kenneth Loeb 5,196,006 75.9% 1,651,942 24.1% Young Park 6,583,286 96.1% 264,662 3.9% Royden Ronald Richardson 6,839,091 99.9% 8,857 0.1% Kevin Ford 6,624,598 96.7% 223,350 3.3%

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four divisions: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,000 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com, or contact us at ir@calian.com.

