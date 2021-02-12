Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Zain Andani Unveils Andani Foundation Trust's Plans for Full Special Needs School in India

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Zain Andani is excited to unveil plans for a future project to be carried out by his charitable organization, the Andani Foundation Trust. The foundation plans to build a full special needs school in India to be completed by 2022.

Zain Andani has a background in international finance and business and currently runs three companies alongside his family: Fatemah Nurseries, Fatemah Properties LTD, and Fatemah Investments LTD. Outside of work, he is a philanthropist who has dedicated his life to charity work and helping communities both within the United Kingdom and abroad.

The Andani Foundation Trust began building the new school in 2020. The school will be free to attend.

"Our aim is to provide support, diversity, and equality for children and young adults who have physical and mental impairments," shared Zain Andani.

This major project will include funding for equipment to aid the students as well as fully qualified and trained teachers.

Zain Andani has devoted himself to education in India for a long time. One of the first projects ever to be funded by the Andani Foundation Trust was in 2009, when Zain Andani and his father opened a high school for children in Vandhiya, Kachchh/Gujarat, India. They chose to do this after seeing that so many young children, both boys and girls, did not have a chance to receive education, which significantly limited their future prospects.

The school became known as Andani High School. Andani and his father sought nothing in return and provided everything to the students for free. Each child who attended the school was given clothing and a uniform, meals, water, school supplies, and of course, a free education.

The school teaches students from standard 8 up until standard 12. The superior quality of the high school has led to it being at maximum capacity (they have roughly 380 children currently enrolled and these children are divided up into a morning and an afternoon session).

Zain Andani notes with pride that since the beginning, Andani High School has maintained an extremely high success rate with many students graduating and going on to study at university. Overall, Zain Andani is proud of the difference that Andani High School has made to the children in Vandhiya, India. The success of the project has led him to focus on expanding the school in the years to come.

Lastly, Zain Andani notes that the new school is something he is funding himself, through his charitable organization. He will not be taking any money from the government, as he wants this to be a true act of philanthropy.

About Zain Andani

Zain Andani is a businessman and entrepreneur with a background in international finance and banking. He currently serves as the managing director of Fatemah Nurseries. Andani also manages Fatemah Nurseries' two sister companies alongside his father, Fatemah Properties LTD and Fatemah Investments LTD. These companies purchase assets, make investments, and aid in expansion processes. Andani currently resides in London, United Kingdom. In his spare time, Andani is a philanthropist who is very active in volunteering and charity working, helping his local community and other communities across the United Kingdom.

