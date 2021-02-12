Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's substitute for CEO named

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 12 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 3.30 EET

Enento Group's substitute for CEO named

Enento Group Plc's Board of Directors has today named Heikki Koivula as substitute for CEO. The company complements its measures and plans to ensure business continuity by naming a substitute for the CEO in the event that the CEO is prevented from performing his duties. The backup arrangement is effective from 12 February 2021. Heikki Koivula acts as Director for the current Risk Decisions Business Area and will be responsible for the new Business Insight Business Area as of 1 April 2021.

