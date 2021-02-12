Plantation, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC PINK: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin®, Pet Pain-Away and Equine Pain-Away in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, announced today that they are focusing on their intellectual property portfolio and have engaged their IP attorneys at Christopher & Weisberg P.A.

"Intellectual property, including patents and trademarks, are the lifeblood of a biotech company," commented Rik J Deitsch, Chief Executive Officer of Nutra Pharma Corporation. "We have a large IP portfolio that includes patents that were won in litigation, patents that were acquired over time as well as patents and trademarks that we earned directly ourselves and through our subsidiaries," he continued. "We are pleased to announce that we are focused on updating our existing portfolio and greatly expanding into new trademarks and patents as we move our business plan forward. This will include new product launches, private labels for existing Over-The-Counter drug products as well as expanded patent protection for our drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and viruses. This intellectual property will be key to our future growth as we prove and eventually license our technologies to the larger Pharma community," he concluded.

Nutra Pharma currently owns over 20 patents and trademarks as well as 119 internet domains.

About Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin®, Equine Pain-Away and Pet Pain-Away. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

http://www.NutraPharma.com or

http://www.nyloxin.com

http://www.petpainaway.com

http://www.equinepainaway.com

