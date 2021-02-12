The Siteimprove Accessibility product was created based on the company's close involvement with World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and the European Commission.

Siteimprove, an award-winning global software-as-a-service company, today announces the release of an upgrade to its industry leading accessibility product.

"Legal requirements and customer expectations are rapidly evolving. Web accessibility is no longer a nice-to-have, but a must-have for any organization that wants to succeed in today's digital marketplace. Organizations must ensure their websites are accessible and inclusive in order to deliver an engaging visitor experience," said Morten Ebbesen, CEO of Siteimprove. "We expertly guide organizations towards accessibility while protecting their brand from legal repercussions and creating a better end-user experience."

Siteimprove Accessibility allows organizations to easily follow and adhere to international Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) across all conformance levels. Created in partnership with the European (EU) Commission and the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the upgraded accessibility product contains the latest developments in web accessibility designed to help organizations achieve a higher level of accessibility conformance and improved user experience.

Uniquely, Siteimprove's new accessibility product empowers non-experts to work towards accessibility alongside specialists, facilitating both automated and semi-automated testing. Using the new product, organizations can define their conformance goals with customizable goal setting, get insights into how to prioritize issues, tap into guidance through the issue resolution process, and track progress towards accessibility and conformance.

Ebbesen added, "With our upgraded accessibility product, we're empowering organizations to reach their conformance goals in the most efficient way possible, uniting accessibility experts, designers, developers, and content writers through a single solution that is complemented by Siteimprove's expert training and services."

Additional benefits of the new product include:

Progress tracking with a comprehensive score based on issue occurrences keeps teams motivated to improve.

A guided review of potential issues allows non-experts to define whether a given issue is really an accessibility problem with the help of simple questions, providing increased testing coverage.

Thanks to filtering based on the location of content (e.g. in the header or metadata), teams can more efficiently prioritize fixing issues.

More insights and better understanding of accessibility issues based on difficulty ratings, issue explanations, and code examples for fixes.

