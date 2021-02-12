One World Publishing: Our Top 4 Last Minute Valentine's Day Subscription Gifts

Valentine's Day is right around the corner which means it's time to surprise that special person in your life

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, it means it's time to consider what you're going to gift that special person in your life. We know it can be tricky to nail the perfect gift, which is why we've compiled a list of a few companies that offer something different. This year - instead of handing over the same old box of chocolates or roses - why not try something new? Subscription-based companies offer unique and convenient services and products that will be sure to knock the socks off your special someone. Below are four awesome companies that offer affordable subscription services that will provide whoever you're surprising with a one-of-a kind gift that keeps on giving.

Knotty Kickers: https://knottyknickersusa.co

Knotty Knickers is a lingerie subscription box company that was inspired by wanting every woman in the world to look and feel her best without being excluded and/or breaking the bank. The company embraces women of all sizes, shapes, color, race and beauty, which is evident from their all-inclusive marketing that was just highlighted in Forbes. For just $3.99 a month, your loved one will have high quality women's underwear delivered straight to her door every month. Unlike the majority of women's underwear that's overpriced and made with inexpensive materials, Knotty Knickers underwear is super affordable, cute and high quality. No longer will your significant other be burdened with the task of searching for underwear that check all the boxes (trust us, it's harder than you'd think to find good women's underwear). Plus, there's a reason why Knotty Knickers has become the U.S. and Canada's most popular lingerie subscription service - they really are the best.

Well.ca Box: https://well.ca

There literally isn't a more perfect gift for the wellness-obsessed - or quite literally anyone who loves all-natural, organic products - than a subscription or gift card to well.ca. The company believes that no one should have to compromise on the health, wellness, baby and beauty products they choose for themselves or their loved ones. That's why they offer over 40,000 carefully curated, peer-reviewed products, all online and delivered straight to your door. Based in Canada, well.ca prides themselves on having the country's largest assortment of green and natural brands, all in one place. You're free to cancel any time and guaranteed to make your special someone very happy.

FabFitFun: https://fabfitfun.com

Boasting well over one million subscribers, FabFitFun, is one of the most popular subscription companies out there. For just prices starting at $49.99, your loved one will receive the FabFitFun box every season (four times a year). The box includes a selection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home, and tech. In addition to the Box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including FabFitFunTV, a streaming video service that offers on-demand wellness content, the FabFitFun online Community, members-only shopping experiences, and more. You can't get much better than this, folks! So if your special someone is into trying the newest and latest beauty, wellness and tech products out there, he or she will absolutely love this gift.

Dollar Tea Club: https://www.theteaclub.com

Calling all tea lovers! This one's for you! Dollar Tea Club offers subscribers new, unbelievably tasty tea for prices starting at just $1/month. And, the best part is - they have tons of options. Like their site says, everyone is guaran'tea-d to find something they love (get it). The company offers new blends and changeable monthly tea subscriptions. If you want more or less, you're able to add more to your order or subtract from it whenever you like. Dollar Tea Club also offers tons of really great tea accessories that also make great gifts. And, Dollar Tea Club makes it as easy as possible to subscribe - there is no contract and a cancel anytime guarantee. This is literally the perfect present for someone who's big time into tea.

