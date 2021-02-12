Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced publishing a multimedia presentation detailing the Company's plans to construct a 70-acre facility designed to provide interactive, demonstrable education on the potential of hemp to provide environmentally sustainable alternatives to over $1 trillion in existing industrial products and services currently damaging the environment.



PURA Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6696/74355_c2325c3eb4289963_001full.jpg

PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy is positioned to contribute to, and benefit from President Biden's overall environmental initiative.

The presentation today includes details on PURA's partnerships with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG), Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM), and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ).

Follow the links below to view the presentation published today in conjunction with PURA's recently announced plans to break ground this summer on a 70-acre property in Farmersville, Texas as a cornerstone component of the company's Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy.

To view the presentation on Flipbook:

The PURA Farmersville Hemp Brand Strategy And Cornerstone Construction Plans

To view the presentation on Video:

The PURA Farmersville Hemp Brand Strategy And Cornerstone Construction Plans





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNd6b7pWFLM

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74355