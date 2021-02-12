Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Sanara MedTech Inc.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of wound and skin care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,100,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. In addition, Sanara has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 165,000 shares of common stock. Sanara anticipates the total gross proceeds from the offering (before deducting the underwriting discounts and offering expenses) will be $27.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on February 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, consisting of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when filed with the SEC, may also be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attn: Capital Markets Department, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions and services, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skin care products and is seeking to offer wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings. Sanara's products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKOS Antimicrobial Wound Gel, BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution, and HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products and technologies that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skin care for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "preliminary," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected timing of the closing of the offering, the development of new products and expansion of the Company's business in telehealth and wound care. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

