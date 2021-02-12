Findit, Inc.: Findit Highlights Featured Members Hip Hop Bling, American Craftsman Renovations, RateForce, and Dr. Mary Clifton

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Hip Hop Bling, American Craftsman Renovations, Dr. Mary Clifton and RateForce.

In today's release, Findit will be highlighting four featured members that utilize Findit marketing campaigns. Each of these members on Findit has a recurring monthly marketing campaign with Findit that helps improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member is Hip Hop Bling. Now the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite iced-out pieces and accessories for yourself, friends, and family. Hip Hop Bling sells high quality, fashion hip hop jewelry, including bracelets, chains, diamonds, watches, and more. Their jewelry offers an authentic look and feel to real diamond and gold jewelry but is offered at a more competitive price point. Hip Hop Bling is the trusted source for premium jewelry offered at incredible value, and their entire collection is available online at Hiphopbling.com. Hip Hop Bling has just launched their newest app, so you can grab all of your favorite hip hop jewelry on the go, available for Android and IOS devices. As part of Findit's campaign, content is created through several Findit URLs, driving traffic to Hip Hop Bling's website for customers to place orders who are interested in the products Hip Hop Bling sells.

Follow Hip Hop Bling on Findit and Instagram

findit.com/hiphopbling instagram.com/hiphopblingshow

Download the Hip Hop Bling App from the Google Play Store

Download the Hip Hop Bling App from the Apple App Store

Our second featured member is American Craftsman Renovations. American Craftsman Renovations is a locally owned and operated, full-service general contractor in Savannah, GA, that offers custom residential remodeling, renovation, restoration, and repair services to homeowners. From minor handyman repairs to major home improvements, American Craftsman Renovations helps homeowners transform the spaces in their homes. To improve their overall online presence in search and social, they have claimed a total of 33 names on Findit that surround the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services. Recently, they began offering handyman repairs, home improvements, and custom woodworking services in Savannah, GA. Findit adjusted its focus to go after these new targeted keywords. Content is created on a regular basis as part of their campaign to help elevate their online presence throughout the web, driving traffic to their website and to reach the target audiences looking for the services American Craftsman provides but who have not yet heard of American Craftsman Renovations. Findit also produced a new video for American Craftsman Renovations highlighting home improvements and handyman repairs, two new phrases they are wanting to index under in search engines.

Follow American Craftsman Renovations on Findit and Instagram

instagram.com/americancraftsmanreno

findit.com/home-improvements-savannah-georgia



Our next featured member is RateForce. RateForce started its journey in 2014 with a mission to help deliver a better way to buy insurance. They serve auto insurance quotes from all over the country so that drivers can compare insurance quotes and buy insurance online at any time. South Carolina residents can find the lowest auto insurance rates that have the comprehensive coverage that they need by conducting online comparisons. RateForce helps you compare insurance rates seamlessly by providing quotes from all the top insurance agencies in the country as well as local and regional insurance providers online with no need for long-form submission. As part of their marketing campaign with Findit, a URL has been set up for RateForce utilizing Findit's Claim Your Name feature, targeting auto insurance rates in South Carolina. In addition to content created on Findit, several videos are being produced for RateForce, highlighting the services they provide for South Carolina residents. While RateForce offers insurance rates to residents across the US, their campaign will initially focus on South Carolina, and content created on Findit for RateForce will focus on this state.

Follow RateForce on Findit

findit.com/best-south-carolina-car-insurance-quotes

Our final featured member is Dr. Mary Clifton, M.D. of Iowa. Dr. Mary Clifton is an Internal Medicine doctor with 20 years of experience in both the hospital and private practice. She can provide patient consultations in all fifty states and is licensed to prescribe in twenty states. She is a recognized expert in CBD, Cannabis, and Medical Marijuana. Dr. Clifton specializes in medical marijuana and assists Iowa residents with getting qualified for a medical marijuana card or medical cannabis card in the State of Iowa. As part of her campaign, Findit has set up two Findit sites to aid in driving traffic to her website to fill out a form to receive a medical marijuana card consultation. Findit is in the process of producing two videos for Dr. Mary Clifton highlighting her services that will be used in content for Dr. Mary Clifton to further drive traffic to her website and improve overall indexing online.

Follow Dr. Mary Clifton M.D. on Findit

findit.com/dr-mary-clifton-iowa-cannabis-card

Anyone who is looking to improve their exposure online can sign up for Findit online marketing campaigns to get tailored marketing services to fit your needs or budget. Businesses or individuals can also Claim your Name on Findit with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

The videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to these companies.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com.

Post on the go with the Findit App. The Findit App provides visitors and members the ability to share posts to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and other social networking sites. Be sure to Share all of Your Findit Posts to your social networking accounts.

Download the Findit app today and let the world see what you have to say and share with them.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

