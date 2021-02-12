Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) Gocart.city division, announced today the commencement of its partnership with The Good Food Centre at Ryerson Student's Union (RSU) and grocery delivery app, Expresscart, which will help supply groceries to Ryerson students over the upcoming semesters.



Through this program, Ryerson students residing in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will be able to receive a $25 credit on their grocery purchases when using the Expresscart delivery app. In support of this initiative, Gocart.city will exclusively support the partnership through its grocery marketplace and delivery services, providing low-income student households access to a full range of grocery necessities.

"During these difficult times for families and students we believe it is important to create new partnerships with key demographics most impacted by COVID-19," Nadia Bashir, Director of Marketing at Gocart.city states. "We are extremely delighted to be able to deliver our full range of groceries to those facing food insecurity right to campus or off-campus Ryerson students within the GTA."

In order for students to register for the credit, they must sign up through a Google Form supplied by RSU. Once applications are submitted, RSU carefully vets and reviews each application and approves accordingly.

"Our biggest motivator for this initiative is to address food inequalities and help students," Vaishali Vinayak, Vice President Equity at RSU states. "Our primary focus is to help support students who are going through hardships during this pandemic and who are in need of financial assistance."



When RSU approached us with the initiative, we realized we needed a reliable supply chain partner in order to accomplish the initiative," Sultan Moni, CEO of expresscart states. "Gocart.city has shown keen interest in the initiative from day one and has been working tirelessly with our team to ensure the success of this initiative."

Students are able to place their orders bi-weekly between Sunday and Wednesday through the Expresscart app. On a monthly basis, this initiative helps deliver food to over 500 students.

About Gocart.city

Gocart.city, a division of Two Hands Corp. (OTC Pink: TWOH) is an online grocery delivery market that services the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and speciality foods in Southern Ontario. To learn more about Gocart.city, please visit www.gocart.city.

About The Good Food Centre

The Good Food Centre, previously known as the Community Food Room, works to reduce the impacts of food insecurity for all Ryerson community members. By building capacity through emergency food relief, skill building, and education, the Food Centre aims to contribute to the RSU's mission in ensuring equitable access to post-secondary education and building community. To learn more about The Good Food Centre, please visit http://www.rsuonline.ca/good-food-centre.

About Expresscart

Expresscart is an online grocery delivery service that offers a wide range of ethnic grocery products to serve the growing number of immigrants and international students in Ontario. To learn more about Expresscart, please visit www.expresscart.net.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation is a custom application development company with proven numerous technological competencies in digital technologies. The company delivers diversified and top-quality solutions to companies in North America. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com.

