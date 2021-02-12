Triller Launches Linear TV, A-List Lineup

The lineup includes shows with Jennifer Lopez, the D'Amelio family, DJ Khaled, the famed Hype House, Noah Beck, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, Bryce Hall, JR Smith, Perez Hilton, Daddy's Issues' Violet Benson and many others.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Triller announced today the lineup for over 40 original new programs hosted by top-tier talent to begin on Triller TV next week, Thursday, February 18th . The lineup includes shows with Jennifer Lopez, the D'Amelio family, DJ Khaled, the famed Hype House, Noah Beck, Fat Joe, Bryce Hall, 2 Chainz, Perez Hilton, JR Smith, Daddy's Issues' Violet Benson and many others.

Social media's favorite personalities will be hosting weekly 30 minute "live shows" using Triller's live function, as well as some of the world's most celebrated musicians, podcasters, celebrity personalities, fashion, art and gaming influencers. Triller TV will also feature professional content such as relevant music, gaming, docuseries and other forms of entertainment that speak to the Triller culture-graphic which consists of fans who love hip-hop, rap and R&B.

"The Triller audience made it clear they wanted more direct content, that offers a closer look into the lives of social media stars, musicians and other celebrities focused on music, sports, influencers, fashion and lifestyle, and we delivered," said Bobby Sarnevesht Chairman and co-founder of Triller. "We recognized that we had access to the most sought-after stars in the world, and one of the best producers in the world who has made over 200 movies and 40 TV series, so it was an obvious endeavor for us to pursue," he continued.

Overseeing the rollout is Ryan Kavanaugh who created Relativity Real (now renamed Critical Content) and helped to build 40 television series across over 20 networks. He has also been involved in some of the biggest movies of all time and named the "billion-dollar producer." Under his leadership, Critical Content became one of the leaders in reality content and created shows such as "Catfish," "Limitless" on CBS and many others.

"The Triller TV lineup is unlike anything we have seen," said Ryan Kavanaugh, co-owner of Triller. It's like the dream network, to be able to see the real lives of today 's favorite influencers, connect with icons like JLo and her lifestyle tips, have a true up-close and personal connection to DJ Khaled, and see the drama unfold of Jake Paul, we really believe we have created the network for today 's audience" Kavanaugh continued.

Current live shows in the lineup include:

Jennifer Lopez In the Morning: Watch award-winning singer, actress, producer, entertainer, and businesswoman walk us through her morning routine using her newly launched, JLO Beauty collection! "I'm excited to share my routines, tips, beauty fashion and life experiences with the triller family. Real and from the heart- from my family to yours."

The D'Amelio Family's Must Have's: The members of America's beloved D'Amelio family review their favorite new products, highlighting small, but innovative businesses and brands across the world. "Our family is thrilled to reach you and your families all across the globe on our TrillerLIVE show which launches next week. We hope to give our fans an exciting and entertaining look at our family on Triller."

DJ Khaled in Da House: What is DJ Khaled up to when he is bored in lockdown in his house? Find out as he takes you through his life to experience the hilarity, warmth and soul of his family. "I'm so excited to Spread the Love on Triller TV with my new weekly live series where I get to hangout with my fans."

Hanging with the Hype: Join the Hype House gang as they give you an inside peek into the crazy and unexpected. "The Hype House is thrilled to be on Triller where we can really showcase the house and its people as an entity in an authentic way."

Ur Luv'd: The Noah Beck Show: Noah and Curtis Newbill dive deep into modern day love as they field questions from heartbroken fans. "We are excited to open up about some of the nightly conversations we have about dating & romance these days and cannot wait to share with our Triller live audience."

Let's Do It: Ever wonder how a 2 time winner, 5 time nominee artists workouts? 2 Chainz shows us his workout routine and breaks down the moves. "Hey It's Big Toni aka 2Chainz, I just joined the Triller fam! Come by and workout with me, cos as we all know health is wealth!"

Too Tired To Be Crazy: Violet Benson brings her widely popular dating podcast to Triller TV each week where she tells you exactly why he's ghosting you, how to move on and fall in love with yourself instead. From mental health, to living a positive life, to changing your perspective to become the woman you're meant to be, Violet creates a safe space to amplify the voices of young women today . "I'm beyond excited to share my podcast, Too Tired To Be Crazy, on such a new and innovative platform. Both Triller's goal of amplifying creators' voices and their motto, "You Do You", are things that resonate with me deeply!"

. Fat Joe's Masterclass: Five-time Grammy nominated artist, actor and journalist Fat Joe has made his mark in the music industry. Now, the legendary artist invites you into learning about the process for making it in music. "Y'all wanted to see how I make music so here it is only on Triller TV up close and personal!"

The Perez Hilton Show: Hollywood's know-it-all, larger than life personality, Perez Hilton gives you a new and exclusive destination for Gen Z, reality TV show stars, & celeb gossip. "I am so excited to partner with Triller because they are doing things differently! They are welcoming all voices and making original content a huge priority. Both of those pushes will pay off for them - big time! I've always been a few steps ahead and I can't wait to get up and running with my new show! We're gonna entertain the Trillerverse and make noise outside the app too! Stay tuned! Tune in! Get ready!"



The programming schedule will be listed and updated on Triller.TV

