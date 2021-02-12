The "UK Used Car Finance: Market Insight Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report focuses on the UK market for secured consumer finance for used/second-hand cars.
- It also includes agreements for used motorcycles, vans and leisure vehicles (e.g. campervans) however cars represent over 95% of the relevant consumer market.
- Secured loans are defined as those where the ownership of the vehicle rests with the lender during the life of the agreement.
- The report excludes unsecured personal loans that some consumers may use when buying a car, which the publisher believes is now a relatively minor form of car finance.
- It includes agreements for vehicles that might be used for business purposes by individuals but are purchased by consumers rather than the businesses they run.
The report:
- Describes the overall used vehicle market size and historical growth rates.
- Profiles 25 largest used vehicle loan providers.
- Describes the role of brokers, including firms working with vehicle dealers and those dealing direct with consumers.
- Reviews drivers of used vehicle loan growth, setting out historical trends and available forecasts.
- Provides the forecast for the market to 2021, supported by evidence from market drivers and industry interviews.
Key Topics Covered:
About this report
- What does the report contain?
- What are the objectives of this report?
- Who is it useful for?
- What are the sources and methodology?
Summary
- The used car finance market
Market size and growth
- Outlook
List of Charts and Tables
- Used car finance market
- Definition of the market
- Types of finance offered to purchase cars
- Hire Purchase
- Personal Contract Plan (PCP)
- Lease
- Alternative products
- Non-POS car loan
- Personal loan
- Mortgage further advance
- Credit Card
- Types of customers
Market size and growth
- UK car market
- Dealer sales
- Franchised dealers
- Independent dealers
- Other vehicle distributors
- Motor finance penetration
- Motor finance volumes
- Non-prime lending
Market Drivers
- Regulatory landscape
- FCA authorisation
- Regulatory requirements
- Recent regulatory developments
- UK Economic performance
- Consumer borrowing
- Ability to service borrowing
- Wages
- Other market drivers
Competitive landscape
- Overview
- Success factors in dealer POS finance
- Market size and share
- Sub-Prime sector
- Split by channel
Major lenders
- Barclays Partner Finance
- Black Horse (Lloyds Banking Group)
- Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Hitachi Capital
- MotoNovo
- Santander UK plc
Other lenders
- 1st Stop Car Finance
- Advantage Finance
- Alphera
- Billing Finance
- Blue Motor
- First Response
- JBR Capital
- Mallard Vehicle Finance
- Marsh
- Moneybarn
- Moneyway
- NIIB Group
- Oodle Financial Services
- Paragon
- Private Commercial
- Raphaels Bank
- Startline
- The Car Finance Company
- Other funders
- Admiral Loans
- Car Finance Limited
- Ratesetter
- Car dealer finance brokers
- Auto Union Finance
- Creditas
- DSG Financial Services
- Eurodrive
- Evolution Funding
- Jigsaw Finance
- Mann Island Finance
- Motion Finance
- Whichdeal Limited
