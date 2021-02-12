The "UK Used Car Finance: Market Insight Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report focuses on the UK market for secured consumer finance for used/second-hand cars.

It also includes agreements for used motorcycles, vans and leisure vehicles (e.g. campervans) however cars represent over 95% of the relevant consumer market.

Secured loans are defined as those where the ownership of the vehicle rests with the lender during the life of the agreement.

The report excludes unsecured personal loans that some consumers may use when buying a car, which the publisher believes is now a relatively minor form of car finance.

It includes agreements for vehicles that might be used for business purposes by individuals but are purchased by consumers rather than the businesses they run.

The report:

Describes the overall used vehicle market size and historical growth rates.

Profiles 25 largest used vehicle loan providers.

Describes the role of brokers, including firms working with vehicle dealers and those dealing direct with consumers.

Reviews drivers of used vehicle loan growth, setting out historical trends and available forecasts.

Provides the forecast for the market to 2021, supported by evidence from market drivers and industry interviews.

Key Topics Covered:

About this report

What does the report contain?

What are the objectives of this report?

Who is it useful for?

What are the sources and methodology?

Summary

The used car finance market

Market size and growth

Outlook

List of Charts and Tables

Used car finance market

Definition of the market

Types of finance offered to purchase cars

Hire Purchase

Personal Contract Plan (PCP)

Lease

Alternative products

Non-POS car loan

Personal loan

Mortgage further advance

Credit Card

Types of customers

Market size and growth

UK car market

Dealer sales

Franchised dealers

Independent dealers

Other vehicle distributors

Motor finance penetration

Motor finance volumes

Non-prime lending

Market Drivers

Regulatory landscape

FCA authorisation

Regulatory requirements

Recent regulatory developments

UK Economic performance

Consumer borrowing

Ability to service borrowing

Wages

Other market drivers

Competitive landscape

Overview

Success factors in dealer POS finance

Market size and share

Sub-Prime sector

Split by channel

Major lenders

Barclays Partner Finance

Black Horse (Lloyds Banking Group)

Close Brothers Motor Finance

Hitachi Capital

MotoNovo

Santander UK plc

Other lenders

1st Stop Car Finance

Advantage Finance

Alphera

Billing Finance

Blue Motor

First Response

JBR Capital

Mallard Vehicle Finance

Marsh

Moneybarn

Moneyway

NIIB Group

Oodle Financial Services

Paragon

Private Commercial

Raphaels Bank

Startline

The Car Finance Company

Other funders

Admiral Loans

Car Finance Limited

Ratesetter

Car dealer finance brokers

Auto Union Finance

Creditas

DSG Financial Services

Eurodrive

Evolution Funding

Jigsaw Finance

Mann Island Finance

Motion Finance

Whichdeal Limited

